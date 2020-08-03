ELBERTON - Billie Jean McMullen Williams Hansford, 77, Harmony Road, Elberton, wife of James Christopher “Chris” Hansford, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Mrs. Hansford was born in California on September 25, 1942, daughter of the late William Walter McMullen and Annie Caroline Scott McMullen Smith. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and was retired from Head Start Inc. in Elberton.
Survivors include her husband, Chris; daughters, Donna Daley, Elberton, Deborah and Steve Myers, North Carolina, Dian and David Stephens, Elberton, Tanya and Jeff Southerland, Clemson, S.C., and Billie and Shane Floyd, Elberton; brother, Jimmy and Margaret McMullen, Antioch, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Leon “Sonny” Williams Jr.; and siblings: Joyce Evans, Carol Bond and Pat Byers.
Funeral service: Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Adams officiating. Interment will follow in the Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery with Nick Edwards, David Stephens, Jimmy Edwards, Matthew Floyd, Luke Southerland and Kadan Williams honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home and Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Billie Jean MCMullen Williams Hansford.
