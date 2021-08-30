Billie Sue Page, 84, formerly of Winder, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Milledgeville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Albert “Billy” Page Sr.; and her daughter, Debra Elaine Fournier.

In her life she was known as, daughter, sister, friend, wife, momma and nanny. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her children, William Albert Page Jr.(Glenda) and Elizabeth Darlene Shackelford (Jim); seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Per Mrs. Page’s request, the family will have no services.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.

