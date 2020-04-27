HOSCHTON - Billy Bennett, 89, Hoschton, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
Billy was a devoted husband and father, a 20-year veteran of the United States Navy. He loved to travel and see family. Billy stayed true to his values and he loved life.
Survivors include his sons, Wayne A. Bennett and wife Cheryl, Coco Beach, Fla., and William J. Bennett and wife Susan L., Panama City Beach, Fla.; daughters, Karen Bennett McNally, Gainesville, and Teresa Eason and husband Scott, Suwanee; brothers, Marvin Bennett and wife Emily, Dacula, and Donald Charles Bennett and wife Pat, Tucker; sister, Martha Baughcom and husband Raymond, Grayson; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Billy is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Louis Bennett; and daughter, Frances Munyon.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1832 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, Ga. 30096. Monti Ray Robinson will be officiating. Interment to follow. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers donations can be make to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
