COMMERCE - Billy Charles Nix, 87, Commerce, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his daughter’s residence.
Mr. Nix was born in Arcade to the late Charles Wofford and Lillie Barrett Nix. Mr. Nix was a poultry farmer and a U.S. Army veteran in the Korean War. In addition to his parents, Mr. Nix was also preceded in death by his wife, Katie Mae Alexander Nix; and son, Kim Nix.
Mr. Nix is survived by his daughter, Denise Nix Seagraves (Tim), Russellville, Ala.; sons, Billy Keith Nix (Dianne) and Randy William Nix (Tammy), both of Commerce; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Mayrelle Duke, Nicholson.
Funeral service: Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Chad Rising officiating with the interment following at Howington Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
