BETHLEHEM - Billy Dee Cox, 75, Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Cox was a professional singer and entertainer. He was inducted into the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame. Mr. Cox also served the United States faithfully in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Cox is preceded in death by his parents, William Egbert Cox and Lillie Peacock Cox; and a grandchild, Justina Rae Barnes.
Mr. Cox is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Debbie Freeman Cox, Bethlehem; children, Billy Ryan (Nancy) Cox, Lawrenceville, Tammie Cher’re (Gary) Goodroe, Dacula, Charles (June) Cox, Grayson, Jeffrey Dean Cox, Winder, Leif Shannon (Kristen) Cox, Covington, Priscilla Belle Cox, Covington, Jadon Martin Cox, Bethlehem, Casey Alan Martin Cox, Bethlehem, and Nova Jade Cox, Bethlehem; sister, Gail Walsh, LaGrange; and numerous grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Wayne Rickard officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In