COMMERCE - Billy Frank Standridge, Jr., 57, Commerce, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Standridge was born in Commerce to the late Billy Frank Standridge Sr. and Carolyn Myree Brown Standridge. He was a member of the Baptist faith and an electrician.
Mr. Standridge is survived by his wife, Sherry Huntsinger Standridge, Commerce; children, Jarrett Wallace, Commerce, and Jade Myree, Lula; sister, Nancy Standridge; grandchildren, Xander, Faith, Hannah, Olivia, Leah, Alaina and Levi.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
