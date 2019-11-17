COMMERCE - Billy Frank Standridge, Jr., 57, Commerce, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Standridge was born in Commerce to the late Billy Frank Standridge Sr. and Carolyn Myree Brown Standridge. He was a member of the Baptist faith and an electrician.

Mr. Standridge is survived by his wife, Sherry Huntsinger Standridge, Commerce; children, Jarrett Wallace, Commerce, and Jade Myree, Lula; sister, Nancy Standridge; grandchildren, Xander, Faith, Hannah, Olivia, Leah, Alaina and Levi.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 17-23

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.