COLBERT - Billy Franklin Chandler, 90, Colbert, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Chandler was born in Colbert on November 11, 1931, son of the late Rev. Frank Chandler and the late Maude McCannon Chandler. He was a farmer and United States Air Force veteran having served as a medevac nurse during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Chandler was also a member of the Moriah Primitive Baptist Church in Colbert.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Jean Smith Chandler; and daughters, Betsy Chandler and Cindy Yearly.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Scott and Lynn Chandler, Colbert, and Russell Chandler, Colbert; brother, Bobby Chandler, Colbert; sister, Carolyn Whitworth, Woodstock; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, May 20, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Daniel Tompkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Bullock Chandler Family Cemetery in Colbert.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 20, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University Cancer and Blood Center, 3320 Old Jefferson Road, Athens, Ga. 30607.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
