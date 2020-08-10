Billy Gathright, 74, departed his earthly life Friday, August 7, 2020 peacefully at home.
Billy was born on July 9, 1946 in Jefferson to Harvey and Jessie Gathright Sr.
Billy was employed at Wayne Farms from 1967 to 2009 where he did numerous jobs. Billy was presently employed at Carolina Auction where he worked as the top maintenance man and was loved by all.
On February 13, 2016, two things happened. First, Billy obeyed the gospel and became a Christian. Second, he married Ruby J. Carr/Gathright. Billy was a member at Clarke County Church of Christ in Athens.
Billy leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Ruby J. Gathright; three sisters, Judy (Douglas) Norwood, Joyce Gathright and Betty Jordan; step-children; nieces; nephews; and grandchildren also survive.
Billy is preceded in death by his father, Harvey Gathright Sr.; mother, Jesse Gathright; brothers, William (Fireball) Gathright and Harvey Gathright Jr.; sister, Marry Ann Jordan; and his first wife, Ruby Nell Gathright.
Billy loved to fish, garden and hunt rabbits. He was a good man. To know Billy is to love Billy. Mr. Billy Gathright you will be missed, but never forgotten. Rest in Heaven.
Graveside service: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 12 p.m. from the Jackson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Eric Owens officiating.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
