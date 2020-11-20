JEFFERSON - Billy Jack Manders, 80, Jefferson, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Jackson Oaks.
Mr. Manders was born in Winder to the late James Jesse and Mary Magdalene Chambers Manders. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a retired chicken farmer.
Mr. Manders is survived by his wife, Virginia Hill Manders, Jefferson; son, Jacob Manders (Christy), Danielsville; brother, Vernon Manders (Mildred), Commerce; grandchildren, Cason, Eva and Knox; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Douglas Duncan officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
