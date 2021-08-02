Billy John Hicks Jr., 55, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, in Gainesville.
Mr. Hicks was born December 25, 1965, a son of the late Billy John Hicks Sr. and Bernice (Hanson) Hicks in Rome.
He is survived by his partner Crystal Wheeler, Gainesville; daughters, Stephanie Davis, Elberton, and Jayla Hicks, Gainesville; brother, Joe Hicks, Cleveland; sisters, Lynn Jackson, Canon, and Wanda Hicks, Royston; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Wimberley & Jackson of Gainesville, Georgia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In