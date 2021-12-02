WINDER - Billy R. Boyd, 92, Winder, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Maxey Boyd on July 13, 2021. He was born June 14, 1929 in Oconee County to the late Claude and Mary Jane Perkins Boyd. Mr. Boyd spent most of his adult life as a machinist in the aircraft industry. He was a member of Nazareth United Methodist Church and was a United States Navy Veteran.

Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Derrick and Kay Boyd, Winder; granddaughter and spouse, Amber and Aaron Almond, Atlanta; brother and sister-in-law, J. P. and Evelyn Boyd, Bethlehem.

Funeral service: Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Carter Funeral Home. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements.

