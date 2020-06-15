CARL - Billy Ray Banks, 82, Carl, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Mr. Banks was the son of the late William Thomas Banks and Margaret Manervia (Marr) Banks, and was preceded in death by his brother, William Thomas Banks Jr.
Mr. Banks is survived by his wife, Annette Banks; his son, David Banks (Lisa); his daughter, Natalie Fleming (Laddy); and his grandchildren, Patrick Banks, Courtney Fleming, Wesley Banks, Zac Fleming and Kyle Banks.
Funeral service: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at The First Baptist Church of Carl with the Revs. Tom Ham and Linwood Smith officiating. Interment will follow the service in Carl Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. at The First Baptist Church of Carl.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
