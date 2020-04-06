COMMERCE - Billy Rucker, 79, Commerce, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Northridge Health and Rehab.
Mr. Rucker was born in Commerce to the late Fate and Opal Brawner Rucker. He was retired from Harmony Grove Mills.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rucker was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Reed Rucker; daughter, Sharon Jones, and brothers, Theodore, Joe, Paul, and Phil.
Mr. Rucker is survived by his daughter, Tina Roach (Wayne), Commerce; sister, Rachel Law (George), Commerce; brothers, Bobby Rucker (Rachel), Willie Rucker (Edna) and Verner Rucker (Mary), all of Commerce; grandchildren, Tay Jones, Quay Jones, Tarious Varnum and Jeremy Varnum; great-grandchild, Keizer Varnum; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will host a memorial tribute on Facebook or you can leave a memory on Mr. Rucker's tribute wall through the funeral home's webpage.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
