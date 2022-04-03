AUBURN - Billy T. Patterson, 65, Auburn, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at his residence.
Born in Cedartown, he was a son of the late Sam and Evelyn Grace Morgan Patterson. A former resident of Duluth, he had resided in Auburn for the past 40-plus years. He had attended Free life Church and was a retiree of Hormel Foods. Billy was preceded by siblings Sue Deems and Lawrence “Bo” Patterson.
Surviving are daughters, Tiffany Patterson Rutledge and husband Alan, Monroe, and Angela Patterson Cropper and husband Seth, Auburn; grandchildren, Samuel Lee (Holly) Rutledge, Ashley Nicole (Eli) Markulin, Gracie Mae Cropper and Lyla Rae Cropper; great-grandchildren, Tucker Hawkins and Adelyn Rutledge; siblings, Phillip Ray Patterson, Winder, and Larry Patterson, Auburn.
Funeral service: Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Melanie Moon and the Rev. Joel Talley officiating. Interment will follow in the Auburn City Cemetery with the Rev. Brandon Crawford officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
