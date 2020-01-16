CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA - Billy Thomas Phillips, 76, Chesapeake, Virginia went to glory on January 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He had many struggles along the way with his health, but the Lord decided it was time for him to go to his eternal home.
Billy was born in Hoschton to Ruby and Ralph Phillips, and moved to Chesapeake, Virginia in 1983, where he lived with his mom Ruby Healan and his loving step-father Carl Healan, who loved him as his own.
He loved fishing, NASCAR, the Atlanta Braves and his family and friends. He had a kind heart and loved to help others in any way possible. He was a member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church.
Billy is survived by his sisters, Linda O’Neal (David), Norfolk, Va., Peggy Smith (Warren), Suffolk, Va., Nancy Wilson (Gary), Murphy, N.C., and Anita Llewellyn (Dave), Chesapeake, Va.; and brothers, Robert Phillips (Ruby), Winder, and Donald Phillips (Marty), Jefferson.
Funeral service: Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Woodland Heights Baptist Church, 529 Providence Rd., Chesapeake, Va. 23325, officiated by Pastor Dr. Ken Barnes.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10-11 a.m.
Locally, the family will receive friends from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Evans Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Evans Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Timmy Phillips officiating with burial to follow in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In