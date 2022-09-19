HOSCHTON - Billy Thurman Keith, 78, Hoschton, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 in the memory care facility in Roswell Nursing Home.
Billy was born at Hillcrest Allen Hospital on October 29, 1944 in Hoschton. He is the son of the late Henry Thurman and Ruby Keith.
Billy loved working outside, mowing and tending to his flowers. Billy was known for his sweet kindness and his giggle. Billy enjoyed watching his old westerns on TV. Billy was retired from Massey Ferguson Tractors as well as the poultry business.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Thurman Keith and Ruby Mae Ramey Keith; brothers, Larry Keith and Bobby Charles Keith; and sister, Sandra Thomas.
Survivors include his son, Little Bill; daughter, Lisa; brothers, Jerry Keith and Joel Keith; sisters, Shirley Tucker, Pam Keith and Angela Keith Edge; former wife, Velma Keith; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Calvin Gooch officiating. Interment cremation.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548. lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.
