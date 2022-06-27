HULL - Birdie Lee Nix, 87,, Hull, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 after an extended illness.
Mrs. Nix was preceded in death by her daughter, Dianne Wood Hamann.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Allen Rudolph Nix; daughter, Debra Wood Seabolt (Jerry); son, Clay Nix; and four grandchildren, Leannah Hamann Heykoop, Curtis Hanley, Chris Nix and Lauren Nix Dean (Kevin).
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In