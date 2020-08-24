DANIELSVILLE - Blanche Oneita Hardman Echols, 92, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Born on January 27, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Clara Mae Carithers Hardman and James Charlie Hardman.
She was a long-time member of Friendship Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, Blanche had many jobs including Woolworth’s, Ga. Sportswear, Danielsville Elementary School, Zeb's BBQ, Iron Skillet and Bill’s Mini Burger.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Carlton Mell (Red) Echols; her siblings, Aubrey Hardman, Tom Hardman, Jack Hardman, Lavada Spicer and Betty Jo Fitzpatrick.
Survivors include her daughters, Debbie (Bill) Mendenhall, Danielsville, and Cheryl (Roger) Perry, Danielsville; sister, Allie Hardman, Danielsville; five grandchildren and one step-grandchild, Matt (Brooke) Thomas, Glen (Lindsey) Thomas, Christy (Nate) Sapp, Mandy (Andrew) Bullock, Brooke (Patrick) Box and Amanda (Russell) Burns; 12 great-grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren, Taylor and Finley Thomas, James Avery, Anna Margaret, John Reece Thomas, Redding and Shepard Sapp, Truman and Sarah Spratlin Bullock, Charles, Meredith and Benjamin Box, and Taylor, Allyssa, Jacelyn and Irelyn Burns; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Danielsville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jeff Wells officiating.
Lord & Stephens Madison Chapel, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.
