Bob Milford Fowler, 83, a life-long resident of the Harrison Community in Madison County, passed away on December 16, 2019.
Mr. Fowler was a 50-year member of the UA Local 669 - Sprinkler Fitters Union, a proud United States Marine Corps veteran and a member of the Hannah’s Creek Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and avid bird hunter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reece and Lillie Mae Dickerson Fowler; son, Scotty Bellamy; and sister, Catherine Bagwell.
Survivors include his wife, Bernice Booth Fowler; children, David F. Bellamy, Danielsville, Carol (Dave) Fowler Evers, Washington, D.C., and Kimberly Dawn Fowler, Royston; grandchildren, Dylan and Dustin Bellamy; great grandchildren, Mason, Westin and Paisley; sister, Betty Hazel, Laurens, S.C.; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Lee Smith and Chuck Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in the Hannah’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Georgia Sherriffs' Youth Homes at www.georgiasheriffsyouth.org or at 3000 Hwy. 42 N., McDonough, Ga. 30253.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In