STATHAM - Bob Storms, 74, of Statham, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021.
Mr. Storms will be best remembered by his family as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He served the United States faithfully in the Army and retired after a dedicated career with the CSX Railroad which was a job that he loved. Mr. Storms was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church in Bogart.
Mr. Storms is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Clark Storms Sr. and Harriett Garlick Storms; and children, Teresa and Ricky Woodall.
Mr. Storms is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Dorothy Elkins Storms, Statham; children, David (Debra) Woodall, Orange Beach, Ala., Cynthia Woodall, Athens, Ron Woodall, Hiram, and Julia Autry, Winder; sister, Debbie Storms, N.Y.; nephew, Andre Storms, N.Y.; and a host of extended family also survives.
Funeral service: Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Bogart with Pastor Ed Strickland officiating. Burial will be in the Georgia National Cemetery with military honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 10:15 a.m.
The family respectfully request in lieu of flowers donations be made in memory of Mr. Storms to the Grace Baptist Church in Bogart.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
