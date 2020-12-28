Bobbie Birchmore Gaissert (Means), 103, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
She was born and lived most of her working life in Comer, where she was an active member of Comer United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir for many years. She was known for her quick wit and was always able to bring a bit of humor to any situation. You rarely left her presence without a smile on your face.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Julian Gaissert Jr.; her son, John Alan Means Sr.; and grandson, Scott Means.
Survivors include her daughter, Caroline Means Durden; son, James “Jim” Means; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service for friends and family will be scheduled at a later date.
Please give generously to the charity of your choice in her honor.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
