JEFFERSON - Bobbie Griffeth Freeman, 87, Jefferson, entered rest Thursday, December 30, 2021.
Ms. Freeman was born in Danielsville, a daughter of the late Dwight Griffeth Sr. and the late Gladys Jeanette Williams Griffeth, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson where she attended the Samaritans Sunday School Class.
Ms. Freeman was voted the most athletic of her graduating high school class, enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family, and enjoyed volunteering at the Ark. Ms. Freeman enjoyed a successful 44-year career as a dental hygienist with the dental office of Dr. Marion Reed and Dr. William G. Rice. In addition to her parents, Ms. Freeman is preceded by a brother, Dwight Griffeth Jr.
Survivors include a daughter, Tamera A. Freeman, Jefferson; sister, Anne Griffeth Smith (Horace), Danielsville; brother, Thomas J. Griffeth, Jefferson; honorary grandsons, Hartwell Dean and Hudson Dean; nieces, Claire J. Massey, Danielsville, and Mishea Griffeth Dean (Chuck), Jefferson.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with Dr. Jeffrey Bryce Carter officiating with burial to follow in Moons Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Chuck Stinchcomb, Joey Bagwell, Steve Wyatt, Hartwell Dean, Hudson Dean, David Griffeth, Tyler Mason and Jonathan Mathews.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at the church.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
