JEFFERSON - Bobbie Hearn Jackson, 90, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Mrs. Jackson was born in Palmetto, a daughter of the late Cleo Hearn and the late Valla Preston Hearn, and was a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Forest Park. Mrs. Jackson along with her late husband, the Reverend Wayne Jackson, co-founded Hope Haven Inc. in 1962 where she served as secretary and Jackson Trail Christian School in 1975 where she served as principal. Prior to moving to the Jefferson area, she and Reverend Jackson started Central Baptist Church in Mansfield, Texas which is still active today.
Survivors include sons, David Jackson (Debbie), Talmo, and Robert Jackson (Mitzi), Jefferson; daughter, Melanie J. Doster, Gainesville; grandchildren, Kirk Jackson (Sheri), Nicole Black (Rodney), Blake Doster (Michele), Hannah Johnston (Colby), Erin Jackson and Rhett Jackson; great-grandchildren, Jordan Black (Samantha), Myra Jackson, Blakely Johnston, Carson Black, Madelyn Shirley, Maggie Makenzie and Maylee Doster; sister, Betty Barge; brother, Ray Hearn (Jean); great-great-grandchildren, Mason and Emerett Black; along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Kirk and Rhett Jackson, Blake Doster, Rodney, Jordan and Carson Black, Harrison McBride and Colby Johnson.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 21, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jackson Trail Christian School, 371 Hope Haven Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
