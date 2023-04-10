DANIELSVILLE - Bobbie Sue Hart Bolemon, 90, Danielsville, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Mrs. Bolemon was born in Elbert County, on January 11, 1933, daughter of the late Jack O’Dell Hart and the late Katie Bell Haley Hart. She was a seamstress and manager having worked at A&A Manufacturing and was a member of the Royston First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Haley Bolemon; sons and daughter-in-law, Stanley Bolemon, Mike and Janice Bolemon and Bobby Bolemon; brothers, Jerry Hart, James Hart and Perry Hart; and sisters, Annie Ree Phillips and Mamie Lee Beard.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Billy and Rita Bolemon, Royston, and Orville and Tammy Bolemon, Royston; daughters, Susan Morgan, Danielsville, and Sheila Morgan, Ila; brothers, Barney Hart, Hartwell, and Jackie Hart, Comer; sisters, Georgie Gibby, Royston, Sarah Voyles, Carnesville, and Judy Pace, Nicholson; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter on the way.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Bolemon officiating. Entombment will follow in the Franklin Memorial Gardens - South in Royston.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made towards breast cancer research.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
