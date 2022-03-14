HOMER - Bobby Blackwell, 97, Homer, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Blackwell was born in Homer to the late Lon and Alice Hill Blackwell. Mr. Blackwell was a retired Magistrate Judge for Banks County and also worked for the U.S. Postal Service. Mr. Blackwell was a U.S. Army- Air Force veteran.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Blackwell was also preceded in death by his wife, Miriam Gilmore Blackwell.
Mr. Blackwell is survived by his son, Bob Blackwell, Homer; and sister, Francis Farmer, Wayne, Penn.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the interment following in the Hill Family Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
