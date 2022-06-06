COMMERCE - Bobby “Bucket” Tolbert, 74, Commerce, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Hospital in Braselton.
Bobby was born on August 27, 1947 in Commerce to the late Eva and Warren “Red” Tolbert. He had six brothers and sisters whom he loved dearly – Joyce Standridge (deceased), Jimmy (Diane) Tolbert, Harold (Linda) Tolbert, twin brother Billy Tolbert (deceased), Carol Tubbs (Dick) and Warren (Lisa) Tolbert. He was proud of his many nieces and nephews.
Bobby worked for Westinghouse/ABB 40 years, retiring from ABB in 2007 and always looked forward to monthly meetups with his ABB buddies.
Bobby loved his family and friends fiercely. He enjoyed spending quality time with them at catfish fries and barbecues, playing cards and listening to “oldies” music. He loved good food and especially enjoyed biscuits and cakes baked by Paula, frequently requesting favorites to share at events.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman – enjoying many years of dove and rabbit hunting as well as fishing at Lake Oconee with Clint, Ryan and many friends. He loved following University of Georgia, Atlanta Braves and Commerce High School sports and in his younger days was one heck of a basketball and baseball player. He played league softball for many years, served as an umpire and passed a love of softball on to both of his children – spending many hours with them when they were young at Ridling Field with a bucket of balls.
He is survived by his family, including his wife, Paula Cochran Tolbert; children, Ryan and Summer (Tolbert) Wood, Kailua, Hiawaii, and Clint and Cameron Tolbert, Dawsonville; and special cousins, Ted (Mary) Evans, Emily Evans (Tracey) Brown and David (Tabitha) Evans, Commerce. He was proud of his three beautiful grandchildren, Finley and Hoake Wood and Sloan Tolbert.
Funeral service: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. The Reverend Verlin Reece will officiate the service.
Family to receive friends: Monday, June 6, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Little Ward Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to "Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer", c/o Dwight Standridge, 47 Raintree Court, Jefferson, Ga. 30549 or by credit card online at www.bulldogsbattlingbreastcancer.com.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
