WINDER - Bobby Byron McIntyre, 63, Winder, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Bobby will be remembered for his love of music, fishing, hunting, animals, craftiness and sense of humor.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, James D. McIntyre and Runell Walls McIntyre; and sister, Patricia McIntyre Bullington.
Survivors include his son, Anthony "AJ" McIntyre; daughters, Michele Hendrix and husband Dewayne, and Brandy Johnson; brothers, Sammy McIntyre, Glenn McIntyre and Herman McIntyre; sister, Denice Taylor and husband Jerry; grandchildren, Tyler Cleveland, Mahala Johnson, Weston Smith, Marlena and Brian Tumlin, Scott Barnes, Kenny Barnes, Cory and Brittany Barnes; numerous great-grandchildren; extended family, friends and furbabies.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Danny Sorrells officiating. Interment cremation.
Family to receive friends: 2:00 pm through 4:00 pm Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53 Hoschton, Ga. 30548. Lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In