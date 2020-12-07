WINDER - Bobby Collins, 82, Winder, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at his residence.
He was born September 20, 1938 to the late Ellis Durham Collins and Lizzie Faye McElhannon Collins. Mr. Collins was a mechanic with Harrison Poultry and had resided in Barrow County all of his life. He was of the Baptist denomination. He was a loving husband and devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and the best of friends.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Nancy Brown Collins; children, Barbara (Bo) Rogers, Winder, and JR (Angela) Collins, Winder; Ann Hall (Royce) Lynch and Lisa (Eddie) Poulnot, whom he thought of as his own children; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 7, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Johnny Wright and Ned Davis officiating. Interment will be in the McElhannon Family Cemetery, Finch Road, Winder, Georgia with Dr. Ronnie Healan officiating.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In