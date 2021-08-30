DANIELSVILLE - Bobby Hilliard Edwards, 75, Danielsville, died on Friday, August 27, 2021.
Bobby was born in Commerce to Neri Samuel Edwards and Addie Bell Edwards. He worked as a carpenter and mechanic before managing the Danielsville VFW for over a decade. He then worked in Physical Plant Services at the University of Georgia for over 24 years until his retirement.
Along with his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by five siblings.
Bobby is survived by his daughter, Melissa (David) Blackmon, Commerce; grandchildren, Megan (Aaron) Slate, Hull, Evan Seagraves, Hull, and Jesse Smith, Carnesville; great-granddaughter, Winry Slate; sister, Betty Jo McKinney, Trenton, N.C.; and honorary son, Chase Bowen, Ila.
Funeral service: Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In