ATHENS - Bobby Jean Williams, 80, Athens, Georgia (South Jackson community) entered rest Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Mr. Williams was born in Athens, the son of the late John and Verona Williams. He was a retired carpenter.

Survivors include son, Michael Williams; and two daughters, Karen Wolf and Linda Kaye Williams, all of Athens.

In accordance with Mr. Williams' wishes his remains will be buried at Crooked Creek Baptist Church Cemetery alongside his parents.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

