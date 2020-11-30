WINDER - Bobby Joe Deaton, 85, Winder, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence.
He was born November 28, 1934 in Winder to the late Daniel C. and Mary Ella Sheridan Deaton and was a lifelong resident of Winder. Mr. Deaton was preceded by a sister, Betty Wood. He was of the Christian denomination and was a retired parts manager with Sears.
Surviving are wife, Johnnie Lord Deaton, Winder; children, Susan and Barry Shuler, Blairsville, Jennifer and Don Canupp, Gainesville, and Dan and Sue Deaton, Winder; grandchildren, Nathan Shuler, John Langford, Quentin Deaton and Allyson Deaton; and five great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Interment will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to the Winder Fire Department, 90 North Broad Street, Winder, Georgia 30680 in thanks for their unwavering support of the Deaton Family.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
