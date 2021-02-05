WINTERVILLE - Bobby Joe Harris, 73, Winterville, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021.
He was born on July 7, 1947 in Franklin County.
Bobby was a member of Whitehall Baptist Church. He loved people, enjoyed having conversations and loved the Lord. He was described as a “good ol’ boy” who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Harris; daughter, Angela Harris; sister, Ellen Finncanon; and grandparents, Henry Grady Harris and Allie Ethel Woods Harris.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Violet Harris; daughter, Tracy Townsend (Bobby); grandchildren, Angeleigh Townsend and Cody Townsend (Keri); siblings, Sue Herring and William “Possum” Harris; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Pansy Moore, Sylvia McGowan, Beth Dixon, Betty Maddox (Elmer) and Louise Dudley; brothers-in-law, Roger Dudley (Elaine) and Ricky Dudley (Joy).
Graveside service: Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Danielsville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jimmy Edwards officiating. Please wear your mask if you plan on attending the services. Pallbearers include, Cody Townsend, Colby Short, Greg Fitzpatrick, Danny Escoe, Kane Colston, Terry Cowart, Logan Gabriel and Jimmy Hembree. Honorary pallbearers include Spook, Bill Cowart, Rick Cowart and Little Bill Cowart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-btn-donate-now.
Lord & Stephens East Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.
