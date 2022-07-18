STATHAM - Bobby Joe Holliday Sr., 79, Statham, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Bobby was born January 15, 1943. Bobby was a 1961 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and a member of Union Baptist Church. He was a loving father and grandfather. He served in the National Guard. He loved telling people about Jesus and was very active in mission work including the International Seamen's House in Brunswick, as well as traveling to Mexico to spread the word. He was also involved with the Good News Clubs, part of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Georgia.
Bobby was predeceased by his parents, Marion Joe and Jobie Faye Edwards Holliday; and his loving wife of 47 years, Mary Patricia "Pat" Rowe Holliday.
He is survived by his sons, Bobby Joe (Teresa) Holliday Jr., Douglas, and Russell (Michele) Holliday, Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Katie (Jacob) Johnson, Jonathon (Savannah) Holliday, Connor Holliday and Ryan Holliday; his brother, Charles Randy (Carolyn W.) Holliday, Watkinsville; and nephews, Chris Holliday and Greg Ashley.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 4 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, Ga. A burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 16, 2022, between 5 and 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Donations in memory of Bobby Joe Holliday Sr. may be made to Living Waters Mission Fellowship.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
