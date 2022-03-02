Bobby Joe Patterson, 81, cherished husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, he was a son of the late Roy M. Patterson and Nettie Lou Moon Patterson. Bobby was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a longtime member of Colbert First Baptist Church where he previously served as a deacon. He was a founding member of the Fourgiven Quartet and was a previous member of the Comer Lion’s Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Patterson; and his siblings, James Patterson, Dairlette Patton, Lucy McCullough and Jean Payne.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Patricia Patterson; son, Marc Patterson (Carla); brother, Terry Patterson (Cheryl); and one grandson, Jamie Patterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary at Colbert First Baptist Church.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 1 until 3 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colbert First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 318, Colbert, Ga. 30628; Fellowship of Christian Athletes, P.O. Box 862, Colbert, Ga. 30628; or the Madison County Food Bank, P.O. Box 147, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
