MAYSVILLE - Bobby Lamar Jones, 70, Maysville, a beloved husband, dad and papaw went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
Bobby was born on June 8, 1951 in Atlanta and raised in the Brandywine area of Forsyth County.
He is preceded in death by his parents, J.B. Jones and Evelyn Miller Jones, Maysville; and his daughter, Heather Lea Jones Reimer, Seattle, Washington.
He was a graduate of Forsyth County High School in 1969. Bobby was a Veteran of the United States Navy and served from 1971-1973. He was a graduate of Gainesville College.
He retired from Lucent Technologies in 2000 and worked with the Georgia State Department of Safety with the Motor Carrier Compliance Division.
He was a member of Maysville Baptist Church and The Seekers Sunday School Class.
On September 19, 2014, he underwent a bilateral lung transplant at Duke Medical University in Durham, North Carolina. He was able to spend seven more years with family and friends due to the unselfishness of the donor family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Dorothy Campbell Jones, Maysville; son, Travis Lamar Jones (Christa), Auburn; stepchildren, Dawn Kaegael, Dallas, Texas, Dwight Murr Jr., Waxachie, Texas, and Dallas Murr (Alicia), Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Talan Wayne Jones and Jossylyn Heather Jones, both of Auburn; step-grandchildren, Jared Murr, Jordan Murr, Olivia Murr, Dwight Murr III, Savannah Murr, Michael P. Kaegael, Daniel, Joseph and Isabell Murr, all from Texas; siblings, Jimmy Jones (Michele), Talmo, Patsy Smith (Jimmy), Oakwood, and Cheryl Self (David), Snellville; step-mother, Nila Jones, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and his first wife, Jacqueline Jones, Auburn.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson with the Reverend David Sharpton officiating. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, 950 Mansel Road, Roswell, Georgia.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or at www.stjude.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In