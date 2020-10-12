Bobby Leon Doster, 85, Colbert, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Walter and Hester Welch Doster; seven brothers, Robert “Pete”, Charlie, James “Jim”, Donald, Horace, Harvey and infant Doster; and a son-in-law, Darrell Epps.
Mr. Doster is survived by his wife of 66 years, Billie Doster; a daughter, Robin Epps (the late Darrell Epps); James Ryan Doster (Angela), Ronald Doster (Christine) and Randy Doster; a sister, Louise Keyes; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospice, Cerah Collins, Jacob Holland, Joseph Holland and Sean Doster for the compassionate care they provided to Mr. Doster during the last year of his life.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Hull Baptist Church at 3 p.m. with interment in the Winterville Cemetery
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 2-3 p.m. at the church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
