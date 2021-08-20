WINDER - Bobby Lyle, 79, Winder, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at his residence.
Bobby was born January 19, 1942 in Winder. He was predeceased by his parents, Edwin “Toots” and Myrtle Clark Lyle; and a brother, Jimmy Lyle.
Bobby was a 1961 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and was a retiree of the United States Postal Service with 30 years of service. He was a member of New Pentecost United Methodist Church and was a U. S. Army Veteran. Bobby’s favorite hobby was antique farm tractors and he was a member of the North Georgia Two Cylinder Club.
Surviving are wife of 54 years, Ann Gifford Lyle; children, Marie and Richie Strickland and Larry and Jody Lyle; “son,” Tracy Tomlin; grandchildren, Ricky Strickland and fiancé, Jesilyn Harritos, Leeanna Strickland, Amanda and Tyler Payne, Jake and Tiffany Johnson, Hannah and Anthony Phillips and Megan and Kyle Fordham; great-grandchildren, Ava-Grace McGarey, Harper Payne, Asher Payne, Ezra Payne, Beckett Payne, Myles Johnson, Lorelei Phillips and Cedar Phillips; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Lyle; nieces and husbands, Wendy and Jimmy Chambers and Renee’ and Carey Cooper; aunt, Carolyn Carter; cousins, David Carter and Patricia Carter; second cousin, Kristin Carter; and four great-nephews.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 20, 2021 from 5 until 8:30 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. Visitors may call at the home of Marie Strickland, 1046 Finch Road, Winder, Georgia at other times.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at New Pentecost United Methodist Church with Dr. James Mooneyhan officiating. Pallbearers will be Jake Johnson, Tracy Tomlin, David Carter, Bryan Potter, Jeff Kelley and Scott Phillips. All unimpaired attendees are asked to wait outside the church to view the Tractor-Cade arriving. Interment will be in the New Pentecost United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
