LULA - Bobby Lynn Carter, 54, Lula, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Born on September 25, 1966 in Gainesville, Mrs. Carter was the daughter of Deborah Caroline McIntyre and the late Bobby Carter. She was a retired waitress, a member of New Grace Church, and was preceded in death by a son, Chad Carey.

Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband, Bobby Junior Hicks II, of the home; daughters and sons-in-law, Brittney Carey, Jessica (Kevin) Carter, and Jacke (Mitchell) Mullennix; brother, Scott Carter; sister, Brandi Carter; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral service: Monday, February 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Swayne Cochran and Derrick Anglin officiating. Burial will follow in Dry Pond United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Monday, February 8, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

