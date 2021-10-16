Bobby Maurice Stewart, 78, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Bobby loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
Bobby was born to Major and Nina Stewart on August 24, 1943 in Takoma Park, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, June Stewart, of 48 years.
Bobby had a long and successful career at Bellsouth where he retired after 42 years. He enjoyed working in his garden, spending time with his grandchildren, and woodworking. Bobby faithfully served in his church his entire life. He was a founding member of Hope Crossings Church of Jefferson. He was loved by everyone who met him and lived a life of joyful service to the Lord.
Bobby is survived by his three daughters and their husbands who became sons, Shelley and Jim Glenfield, Lisa and Chris Stephens and Janna and Anthony Knight; grandchildren, Tyler and Kate Stephens, Renee and Matt Johnson, Amanda and Zach Newquist, Katelyn Stephens, Rachel and Timothy Agee, Victoria Knight and Jake Knight; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Colton and Trey Johnson; siblings, Sandra McKee, Myra Smith and John Stewart; along with many other family members who loved him dearly. His family will carry on his legacy of love for Jesus.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 15, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Hope Crossings Church in Jefferson. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens in Jefferson with grandsons honored as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hope Crossings Benevolence Fund, 2106 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, Ga. 30549 or at http://www.hopecrossings.org/.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In