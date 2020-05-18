JEFFERSON - Bobby Randolph, 76, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
A son to the late J.P. Randolph and Eva May Clark Randolph, he was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church and worked for Porter Insulation. In addition to his parents, Mr. Randolph is preceded in death by his son, Alvin Sims; and brother, Eddie Hopkins Jr.
Survivors include sons, Robert Randolph (Mary), Jefferson, Norris Sims, Athens, and David Sims (Amanda), Athens; granddaughters, Shunda Randolph, Athens, Iesha Borders, Athens, Kendra Randolph, Athens, and Candace Banes, Atlanta; grandsons, Dontez Randolph, Jefferson, Lornorian Sims, Athens, and O.J. Sims, Athens; sisters, Jean Gathright, Jefferson, and Peggy Sims, Jefferson; 22 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service: Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Evans Memory Gardens with the Revs. Kenneth Sims and Dexter Sims and Brantley Porter officiating. Those attending the service and visitation are asked to maintain the recommended safe social distancing of six feet due to the Coronavirus outbreak, and bring lawn chairs for the service.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 15, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
