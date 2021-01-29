COLBERT - Bobby Ray Wyatt, 73, Colbert, died on Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Bobby enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on cars. He liked to sing and play the guitar, and he was a spiritual man along with being a great father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Above all, he was a real family man who especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Roy Wyatt and Winnie Head Wyatt; and a sister, Dovie.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Gail Huth Wyatt; children, Jason Wyatt, Sean Wyatt, Crystal (Michael) Weaver, Caitlin (Ralph) Coleman, and Blake Wyatt; grandchildren, Brooklynn Wyatt, Matthew Wyatt, Braxton Wyatt, Casey Wyatt, Tyler Wyatt, Austin Wyatt, Ryker Wyatt, Bentley Wyatt, Jeremiah Weaver, Ruby Weaver, Jayden Weaver, Austin Coleman, William Coleman, Briar Coleman and Maverick Coleman; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Baxter, Camden Baxter and Grayson Wyatt; and his sister, Wyonia.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel.
Private services will follow with interment at Colbert Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
