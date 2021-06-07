BRASELTON - Bobby W. Cash, 82, Braselton, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at his residence.
He was born October 15, 1938 to the late Hoyt and Beatrice Berryman Cash, and was preceded by a brother, James Cash. Mr. Cash was a lifelong resident of Jackson County and was a United States Army Veteran. He was a longtime attendee of Walnut Fork Baptist Church and more recently was a member of Covenant Baptist Church of Flowery Branch. Bobby loved family and friends, enjoyed golf, gospel music, cutting grass and vacations.
Surviving are his wife, Dianne Hayes Cash; children, Wayne (Myra) Cash, Tim Cash, Alec Cash, Adam Cash and Betsy (Jason) Hovey; step-children, Donnis Matthews and Debbie (Mike) Mayfield; grandchildren, Corbin (Jordan) Cash, Lauryn Cash, Courtney Cash, Jake Kingery and Jackson Parr; great-grandchild, Olivia; step-grandchildren, Brandon (Alex) Beeco, Madison (Paul) Jaramillo, Connor Mayfield and Chandler Mayfield; step-great-grandchildren, Aria and Michael; brother, Larry (Joyce) Cash; and sister-in-law, Mary Cash.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Todd Coble and Tim Strickland officiating with interment in the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 3446 Winder Highway, Suite M #150, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 or on the church website, COVBC.ORG.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
