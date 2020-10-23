CRAWFORD - Bonnie L. Hansford, 84, Crawford passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late J.C. and Grace Ginn. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Hansford; sisters, Barbara Wilson and Eloise McCurley; and brother, Donald Ginn.
Bonnie was always loving and a cheerful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Melton Rd. and Williams McCurley Rd. in Winterville.
Survivors include sons, Terry Langford and Mark Allen Hansford; sister, Betty (Jim) Headrick; grandchildren, Casey (Aiysha) Langford, Katie (Jim) Pierce, Hunter Hansford, Holden Hansford and Heath Hansford; and numerous great- grandchildren.
Please have flowers sent to Lord and Stephens, East Chapel.
Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
