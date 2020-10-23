hansford

CRAWFORD - Bonnie L. Hansford, 84, Crawford passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late J.C. and Grace Ginn. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Hansford; sisters, Barbara Wilson and Eloise McCurley; and brother, Donald Ginn.

Bonnie was always loving and a cheerful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.

Celebration of life service: Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Melton Rd. and Williams McCurley Rd. in Winterville.

Survivors include sons, Terry Langford and Mark Allen Hansford; sister, Betty (Jim) Headrick; grandchildren, Casey (Aiysha) Langford, Katie (Jim) Pierce, Hunter Hansford, Holden Hansford and Heath Hansford; and numerous great- grandchildren.

Please have flowers sent to Lord and Stephens, East Chapel.

Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 25-31

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.