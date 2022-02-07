Bonnie Lee Meeler, 81, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022.
Bonnie was a loving mother to her daughter, Jennifer Berry, and a devoted wife to husband, Dudley Meeler. Bonnie grew up on a farm in rural Missouri, daughter of Lloyd and Ruth Gann; and sister to Susie Gann (Hallar), David Gann and Sonja Liese.
Her years on the farm gave her the opportunity to be surrounded by animals, and she loved them all, from the chickens to the cows, the cats and the dogs, to the rescued baby possums, birds, squirrels and racoons. This love for animals continued throughout Bonnie’s life and she made it her mission to keep all animals safe.
In her adult life, along with numerous cats and dogs, she also had an eccentric group of pets including a cockatiel, yellow-head parrot and an African grey.
Bonnie worked as a real estate agent until she retired, after which she developed a passion for watercolor painting. In just a few years of attending classes, she began to assist other students alongside her teacher, Mary Henderson.
Bonnie’s many talents also included interior decorating. Moving about the country she made each house a warm, colorful and inviting home. But perhaps her most important talent was her ability to make friends and be a friend. Everyone who met Bonnie, loved her. Her family and friends always came first in every aspect of her life. There was not a selfish bone in her body. Bonnie always wanted people to feel welcome in her home and her presence. She loved entertaining, gardening, Halloween, cooking, flowers, nature, music, decorating, shopping and most of all, those around her.
We will miss her loving self. We want to end by saying thank you to the wonderful, loving women who provided exceptional medical care for my mother Bonnie: Debbie Cunningham, Lexie Reynolds and Celina Williams.
Funeral service: Friday, February 11, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Lord and Stephens in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 11, 2022 from 3-4 p.m. at Lord and Stephens in Danielsville.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Madison Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
