COMMERCE - Bonnie Sue Cofield Elrod, 73, Commerce, entered into rest Friday, January 3, 2020.
Ms. Elrod was born in Pendergrass, a daughter of the late Will and Ethel Sealey Cofield, was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church and was retired from Baker & Taylor. In addition to her parents, Ms. Elrod is preceded by a sister, Mary Stockton; and brothers, Hoyt, Sidney, Shorty and Bill Cofield.
Survivors include a son, Michael Elrod and his fiance’ Katherine Goldsberry, Kennesaw; children, Heidi Williamson, Los Angeles Calif., and Hollye Williamson, Warner Robbins; sisters; Linda Cofield, Commerce, Aggie Prickett and her husband Lester, Thomasville, Nellie Watkins, Villa Rica, Brenda Langford and her husband Gary, Bremen, Jennie Stockton, Braselton, and Debbie Stewart; and brother, Randy Ragan and his wife Karen, Maysville.
Funeral service: Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Michael Elrod and the Rev. Richie Lewis officiating with burial to follow in the Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Randy Ragan, Johnathan William, Mark Sylvain, Jeremiah Stockton, Phillip Cofield and Richie Elliott. Honorary pallbearers are Brayden Sylvain and Katie Sylvain.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
