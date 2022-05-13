WINDER - Bonnie Sue Hagans, 83, Winder passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Survivors include her husband, Troy Brock; son, Patrick McWherter; daughters, Kelly Hagans, Page Trieblaff and Larry Freeman, and Janelle Skinner and husband Greg; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral service: Friday, May 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Chaplain Laura Davis will be officiating. Interment to follow at Bethabra Church Cemetery, 1054 Old Thompson Mill Road, Winder, Ga. 30680.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 13, 2022 from 12 to 2 p.m. 13, 2022 at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, 706-654-0966.
