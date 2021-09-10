MAYSVILLE - Boyice Lelia Redmon, 88, Maysville, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
Born on December 27, 1932 in Gillsville, Mrs. Redmon was the daughter of the late Verlin and Beulah Veal Turpin. She was the widow of Richard Redmon, a housewife, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Jones.
Survivors include sons, Donald Redmon, Commerce, Ronnie Redmon, Lula, Rickey Redmon, Maysville, and Mitchell Redmon, Maysville; daughters, Pat Chatham, Jefferson, Barbara Thomas, Hull, Deborah Gaines, Commerce, Linda Evans-Beck, Maysville, Vicki Snipes, Commerce, and Tracy Anderson, Commerce; 16 grandchildren; and a large number of great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Swayne Carlan and Ray Turpin officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 10, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
