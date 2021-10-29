HOSCHTON - Bradley James Cash, 54, Hoschton, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Bradley was a truck driver since he was 18 years old. He was employed with PTG Logistics. He was an avid hunter and loved sports such as car racing and baseball. He was excited to know that the Atlanta Braves were going to the World Series. Above all, Brad was a family man and loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Cash Jr.; and sister, Brenda Bruce.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Cash, Hoschton; mother, Betty Carter, Hoschton; son, Leonard Walker and wife Brittany, Hoschton; daughters, Megan Cash, Hoschton, Amanda Miller and Darl, Locust Grove, Autumn Wall and husband Josh, Locust Grove, and Olivia Vickers and husband Travis, Flowery Branch; brother, Randall Cash, Hoschton; sister, Sharon Bryan and Phil, Braselton; grandchildren, Westin and Kinley Walker, Madison Behun, Tanner, Abigail and Isabella Miller, Callie and Waylon Wall; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Brian Harrison, Eddie Butler and Bishop Jerry Gaddis will be officiating. Interment to follow at the Hoschton City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
