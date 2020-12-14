Brady Otis Gilley passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his home in Statham.

He attended church at Riverside Baptist Church in Colbert. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Sybil Gilley; his wife, Sharon Gilley; sister, Brenda Shuler; and brother, Bradford Gilley. He was a retired service member of the U.S. Army and a veteran of three tours in Vietnam. He loved his family, his country and God.

He is survived by his family, Kathy; his children, Teresa, Brian (Lori) and Susan; two sisters, Faye and Kaye; six grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Hailey, Erica, Trevor, Keely and Olivia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service was held.

We love you, Bubba!

