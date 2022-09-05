WINDER - Brandy Dawn Manders, 50, Winder, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Brandy was born September 27, 1971, in Gainesville, and had resided in Barrow County for all of her life. She was a systems analyst with the Environmental Protection Agency and was a 1989 Graduate of Winder-Barrow High School.
Surviving are father and mother, Lamar and Beverly Orr Manders; partner, Bradley “Skip” Freeman; sister and brother-in-law, Misty and Chris Freeman; nephew, Andrew Freeman; and niece, Lauren Freeman, all of Winder.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 2, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
